It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a truly loved man. God called him home on March 3, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Dimitra of 54 years and cherished father of Voula (Dave), Frosso (Andreas) and Dora. Nick was a much loved Pappou to Georgio, Demetra, Kyriaki, Nicola-Marina, Theodora, Christo, Melina, Alexandro and Sarah. He is survived by his loving siblings Konstantina, Theoktisti (Toula), Alexandra and Anthony and predeceased by his brother Yiorgo. He will be sadly missed by his brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends in Canada, US and Greece. Nick was born in Pakia, Molai, Laconia, Greece on April 5th 1936. He immigrated to Canada in 1964 where over the past 56 years has been a proud member of the Greek Community of St. Catharines. You could always find him in his vegetable garden proudly sharing gardening tips and reminiscing of his homeland, Greece. A hard-working man, Nick will always be remembered for his kind heart and gentle manner. The family will receive visitors at George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, on Monday March 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, March 10, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Katharines Greek Orthodox Church 585 Niagara St. St. Catharines ON, to be followed by burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery . Please visit our On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com In Lieu of flowers the Giannarakis family would appreciate donations to the St. Katharines Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020