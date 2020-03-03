|
|
Passed away peacefully on February 29th at home one day after his 90th birthday. Beloved husband of Patricia for 63 years. Loved father of Mike (Rhonda) and Mimi. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Mathew, Keri (John) and Alyssa (Mikola). Loved papa of Cadence, Aislin, Lexani and Danika. Predeceased by his daughter Cathy - March 2019, his parents Marguerite and Basile, his siblings Tamara, Myriam, Helen, Constantin and Nadine. Born in Normandy, France on February 28, 1930, Nicolas came to Canada in May 1953 and became a Canadian Citizen on November 3rd, 1959. Nick was a member of Central United Church and worked for INCO for 36 years. He had a green thumb and loved gardening and was active with Judo for many years. Nick enjoyed his family cottage near Kingston for 52 years, memories will last forever. Nicolas' pride and joy was his family. He will be missed by many friends and family. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In keeping with Nick's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central United Church or a . Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020