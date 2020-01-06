|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 76. Loving mother of Debbie (Ron), Tim (Lynne) and mother-in-law of Mark. Cherished grandmother of Candice, Ashley, Marty, Garrett, David, Lindsay and Jason and great-grandmother of Jameria, Addy, Olivia, Skylar, Ava, Ari and Leo. She will be missed by her brother Jack and sister Lise as well as her nieces and nephews Jimmy, Carol, Mark, Tracey and Sandra. Predeceased by her parents Mary Jane and Paul Fournier, her daughter Sue Robins and brother Gerald. Nicole worked for many years and retired from WSIB in 1999. She had a love of reading and enjoyed keeping up on local and world news. A Funeral Service to celebrate Nicole's life will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 72 Empire Street, Welland on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com