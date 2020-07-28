Passed away peacefully at the Douglas Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 62 years. Born in Port Colborne she has lived in this area all of her life. Predeceased by her beloved husband Johnny Schroeder (2018). Survived by her loving children Lance Schroeder (Corinne), Wesley Schroeder (Karen), Shawn LaCourse (Stephanie), common-law partner Doug May. Loving grandmother "Ma-Mere", "MiMi" to Autumn, Benjamin, Eleanora, Cadence and Cohen and her newest grandchildren Jude and Jonas. Father Yvon Legault, sister Denise Robitaille (Gus) as well as several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother Rhea (nee Moreau) and her brother Gilbert Legault. She will be missed by her sister by choice Cindy Clark (Ron) as well as the Tim Hortons gang. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com