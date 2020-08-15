Nicole TAN

It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Nicole Eileen Tan, nee Barnhart, at the age of 52 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Loving wife of Felix for 26 years. Cherished daughter of Richard and Marilyn Barnhart and beloved daughter-in-law of Eufrasina Tan (late Jess Tan). Nikki will be lovingly missed by her siblings Michael Barnhart (Lori), Kathy Rose-Legault (Michel), Angelita Jocson, Bejamin Tan (Nanette), David Tan (Susan) along with nieces and nephews Steven Rose (Alice), Christopher Rose (Melinda), Jennifer Gibson, Ces, Angelo, Cleo Jocson, Cyra Espiritu (Paul), Ann, Andrew Tan(Aiko), Alicia Tan and Jessica Quinn (Mack). Fondly remembered by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends and co-workers. We will miss her open heart, warm hugs, beautiful laughter and wonderful smile. In accordance with Nicole's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 Restrictions, Visitation and Funeral Services are by invitation only. Funeral Service will be live streamed on Saturday, August, 22, 2020 at 2:50 p.m., please follow the link on Pleasantview website. All guests attending are required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation can be made in Nicole's memory. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 905.892.1699. Please share your cherished memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca