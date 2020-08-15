1/1
Nicole TAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Nicole Eileen Tan, nee Barnhart, at the age of 52 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Loving wife of Felix for 26 years. Cherished daughter of Richard and Marilyn Barnhart and beloved daughter-in-law of Eufrasina Tan (late Jess Tan). Nikki will be lovingly missed by her siblings Michael Barnhart (Lori), Kathy Rose-Legault (Michel), Angelita Jocson, Bejamin Tan (Nanette), David Tan (Susan) along with nieces and nephews Steven Rose (Alice), Christopher Rose (Melinda), Jennifer Gibson, Ces, Angelo, Cleo Jocson, Cyra Espiritu (Paul), Ann, Andrew Tan(Aiko), Alicia Tan and Jessica Quinn (Mack). Fondly remembered by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends and co-workers. We will miss her open heart, warm hugs, beautiful laughter and wonderful smile. In accordance with Nicole's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 Restrictions, Visitation and Funeral Services are by invitation only. Funeral Service will be live streamed on Saturday, August, 22, 2020 at 2:50 p.m., please follow the link on Pleasantview website. All guests attending are required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation can be made in Nicole's memory. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 905.892.1699. Please share your cherished memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved