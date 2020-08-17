1/1
Nicolina FRAGNITO
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 83. Devoted wife of 58 years to Pellegrino Fragnito. Loving mother of Lidia Traina (Paul). Cherished nonnina of Stephanie and David. Dear sister of Grazia Addabbo (Alberto), Candida Menechella (the late Mario), her twin brother Raffaelo Fragnito (Elena) and the late Cosimo Fragnito (Concetta). Nicolina will be missed dearly by many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), family and friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Nicolina, donations to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 17, 2020.
