Nina BYRNE

Peacefully passed with her family at her side on Sunday October 4, 2020 at NHS - General Site. After many long years of battling Lupus, and the multiple ailments that resulted, Nina's struggle is thankfully over and she has reached the afterlife. Beloved husband of Daryn for 34 years, son Tyler, Dawn (Taylor) and daughter Kim (Guy). Grand children Brandon (so special to her), Emma, Jacob and Kelsie. Great grand children Bella, Hudson and Sadie. Survived by her brother Rob Parton (Karen) in Parry Sound and Father-in law Jack Byrne. Nina will be sadly missed by many friends, neighbours and former work colleagues, and of course the true love of her life Cooper. After growing up in Parry Sound, she came to Welland establishing roots and family. After meeting Daryn and commencing a new life, she found new happiness and began a career in hairdressing at Art and Style (subsequently Cut Plus). She enjoyed the camaraderie and long lasting friendships from that as well as following Tyler with his travelling sports over the years. Many new found friends and relationships were created along the way. As life evolved, she took an ever greater pride in her home with travel and time at the casino generating much enjoyment for her. In recent years, as her health waned, travel subsided and Friday date nights at Fallsview with Daryn were so special to her. The glint in her eye and smile on her face, in that atmosphere, superseded the daily pains and challenges she was enduring. Her strength in confronting her diseases was a testament to all the love she had for those in her life. Rest in peace my love, the suffering has past and the glory has begun. Save me a seat beside you as I will in my heart forever, Daryn. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the 2nd floor ICU team, Katy, Jane, Arlene and Lara. Due to the COVID - 19 restrictions visitation and funeral services are by invitation only. Please join the family for livestreaming of the funeral service on Wednesday, October 7 at 2 PM. Donations may be made to the Lupus foundation of Canada. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home, 905.892.1699. www.pleasantviewcemetery .ca