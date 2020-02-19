Home

Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
Nita Frances REECE

Nita Frances REECE Obituary
Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Devoted wife of the late Maurice (2005). Loving mother of Garry (Mary) and the late Robert (2010) (Patricia). Cherished grandmother of Nathaniel Reece, Dan McVicar (Ashley) and Dave McVicar (Suzanne) and great-grandmother of Tia, Boston, and Briana. Dear sister of Doreen Trembley and Bonnie Talsma. Nita is predeceased by her siblings Wesley Eggleton, Olga Recchia, Kathleen Jacobi, and Larry Eggleton. The family would like to thank the staff of Nimigon Retirement Home for the wonderful and loving care they gave to Nita over the last seven years. Friends and Family are invited to call at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main Street, Niagara Falls on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 2 until 4 pm and 7 until 9 pm. A private Funeral Service will be held at a later date. In honour of Nita's memory, donations to either The Alzheimer Society of Niagara Foundation or The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Center) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
