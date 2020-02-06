|
|
Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Cameron Wilson (2010). Loving mother of Marla (Brian) Minor, Kimberly Wilson-Piper and Jack (Earlene) Wilson. Caring grandmother of Deanna (Dan), Brianne (David), Daniel (Jazmine), Ron, Elizabeth (Ryan) and Kaitlyn (Brian). Dear great-grandmother of Logan, Nathan and James (my Jimmie). A funeral service in remembrance of Nola will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. John's United Church, 14789 Sodom Rd., Stevensville, ON. Arrangements have been entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020