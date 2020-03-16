|
|
Mom (Kaye) died at the age of 99 in Lethbridge at St. Therese Villa. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Bruce (1991) and son Blair Ian (2012), survived by her children Douglas Bruce of Guelph, Thohahènte of Cobourg, Blythe Catherine (Shepard) of Lethbridge and Keith Duncan of St. Catharines. Beloved Grandmother to Jessica, Aaron, Lara, Rebecca, Jocelyn, Jason and Justin and 8 great grandchildren. Special thanks go to Blythe with whom she lived from 1999 until recently, and for Blythe's tireless advocacy on our Mom's behalf, especially within the past year. A celebration of her life will be held in St. Catharines at a later date. Please contact Bruce at [email protected] for location and date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 16, 2020