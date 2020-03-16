Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Calgary Funeral Centre
12700 Macleod Trail South
Calgary, AB T2J 7E5
403-297-0711
Resources
More Obituaries for Norah Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norah C. Weaver


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norah C. Weaver Obituary
Mom (Kaye) died at the age of 99 in Lethbridge at St. Therese Villa. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Bruce (1991) and son Blair Ian (2012), survived by her children Douglas Bruce of Guelph, Thohahènte of Cobourg, Blythe Catherine (Shepard) of Lethbridge and Keith Duncan of St. Catharines. Beloved Grandmother to Jessica, Aaron, Lara, Rebecca, Jocelyn, Jason and Justin and 8 great grandchildren. Special thanks go to Blythe with whom she lived from 1999 until recently, and for Blythe's tireless advocacy on our Mom's behalf, especially within the past year. A celebration of her life will be held in St. Catharines at a later date. Please contact Bruce at [email protected] for location and date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -