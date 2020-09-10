Noreen FRATTINI

Noreen passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital at the age of 87. Predeceased by her devoted husband Donald (September 21, 2004) and her loving daughter Dawn-Marie (George) Ginn (March 15, 2020). Left to mourn are her children, Perry of Kenora, Christopher Paul of Sudbury, Marissa (Frank) Giancola of Niagara Falls and Tricia of St. Catharines, along with grand-children Mark and Kelsey (Mathew) Giancola, Katy (Ivan) Palisak-Ginn, Carter and Carson Frattini. Noreen is survived by her siblings Beatrice (Pepper) Smith of Sudbury, Fred (Taina) Beaudry of Sudbury, Suzanne (Gunter) Hertz of Hamilton and Danny (Joele) Beaudry of North Bay and her loving in-laws Robert and Ellen Frattini of St. Catharines. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Her children would like to thank the community at Garden Village Co-op for the kindness and thoughtfulness shown to Noreen over the years. We know how much this "second family" meant to her. Respecting Noreen's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Donations made in Noreen's memory, to a charity of your choice
, are greatly appreciated.