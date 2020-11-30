In her 92nd year of Port Colborne, passed away Friday November 27, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital. Mom was predeceased by her husband William in 1986, her father Joseph Hart (1972) and her mother Rebecca (Kennedy) (1946) and by her brothers Verdun (1918), Joseph (1984), Howard (1989) and Gordon (2014). Survived by her 4 sons and their families Tom (Carmen), Joe (Brenda), Gord (Chris), Bill (Terri), 9 grandchildren Rebecca (Andrew), Ryan (Lindsay), Jennifer (Steph), Matthew (Michelle), Gordie, Mae, Ava, Riley and Ben and 8 great-grandchildren Alex, Lyla, Elise, MacKenzie, Benson, Samuel, Jacob and Lochlan and her nephews Howard (Linda) Reid, William Reid, Jeff (Shelly) Hart and her nieces Sue (Jim) Conway and Judi (Joe) Hensel and dear Sister Kathleen Reid of Rochester, Minnesota and her brother Douglas Hart and his wife Mary of Port Colborne. Also survived by her dear Godson Michael Grace and several great-nephews and nieces and great-great nephews and nieces. Mom was born on Humboldt Parkway in the village of Humberstone and while in school worked at her Aunt Maggie's tea room. After high school she worked at McMorran's and Tuck Jewelers, in the late 40's, she then began a career as a reporter for the Evening Tribune and then for 35 years she worked for Dr. Barrie Thomas, retiring in 2005. Mom was a member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church and past member of the I.O.D.E. Mom enjoyed attending her Grandchildren's sporting events and sitting in her seat at the Vale Centre!! Arrangements entrusted to Davidson Funeral Home 135 Clarence St. Port Colborne. As per Mom's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church with Father Wieslaw Woloszyn as officiant. Rite of Committal will be held at Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. As Per Mom's wishes, donations to the CNIB, St. Patrick's Church and Port Colborne Minor Hockey Association for underprivileged children would be appreciated. Mom......Kay, Marg and Shirley have the table all ready for a game of bridge!! Online condolence and guest register available at davidsonfuneralhome.com