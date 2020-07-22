Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband of 64 years Jack Merrett (2019). Loving mother of Kelly Merrett, Jim Merrett (Norma Brown), Nancy Borne (Brent) and Tim Merrett (Anna Coull). Cherished grandmother of Matthieu, Thomas, Allison (Prashant), Laura, Jesse (Kate), Sarah and Graham and great-grandmother of Jack. Dear sister-in-law of Gail and aunt of Jennifer, David, Dan (Shelly). Predeceased by her parents George and Ivy Mousseau and brother Tom (2019). She will be missed dearly by her extended family members around the globe, as well as many friends, especially her bridge partners. Noreen was a proud graduate of the St. Joseph's Hospital Nursing program (Class of 1955). The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses of the ICU and Brock Unit at GNGH, Dr. Kreason Rajagopaul, and the staff of Lundy Manor for the exceptional care extended to Noreen. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. As per Noreen's wishes, cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made directly to The War Amps or Project Share, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com