Among many other accomplishments in her life, Noreen was a skilled, dedicated nurse who worked for VON Niagara for many years. In that capacity she provided VON Occupational Health Nursing Services for local industry, notably Brights Wines (now known as Altera Wines), making many contributions to the health and well-being of their employees. It was my pleasure to have known her. She will be missed

Sue Arnold

Coworker