Noris Iseppon Giammaresi left us early November 12, 2020 while in hospice in Florida, of complications resulting from Covid-19. She was 89. Noris was born in Niagara Falls and raised on Broughton Avenue in Glenview, where there was usually a house party on Saturday nights. Her mother prepared the food and her father supplied the music and adult beverages. Noris married her husband in Buffalo, NY and eventually moved to Florida. She worked because she enjoyed it and only retired from the family business in March of this year. She was also a true artist on the mandolin, guitar, organ and accordion. She learned music from her father and continued playing mandolin with the Hollywood String Orchestra in Florida. Noris has gone to that great house party in the sky where she joins the love of her life, Tony Giammaresi, her parents Angelo and Angelina, brother Mario, nephews Andrew and Mark, cousins Costantina, Aurora, Elsa, Ivan and Ateo. In Florida, Noris will be missed by her sons Tony (Debbie) and Phil (Donna), her four wonderful grandchildren and five very special great-grandchildren. In Niagara Falls, she leaves her brother Reno (Daisy), cousins, nieces and nephews. Internment at the South Florida Veteran's Cemetery in Palm Beach, Florida next to her husband. Noris lived life with no regrets. If things got tough, she played her music. Her family asks that you remember Noris by protecting yourself from Covid-19, and, taking the time to listen to your favourite music.



