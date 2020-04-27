|
|
It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Norm Gauthier. He was born on May 14, 1956 and passed peacefully on April 25, 2020. You got your wings today Lovey. Go fly high in the sky. Loving husband and best friend of Susan for 40 years. Norm is survived by son Nicholas (Ashley), siblings Aline MacDonald (Bernie), Guylaine Duplessis, Bob (Liz), Ray (Lorraine) and his father-in-law Robert St. Louis. He will be missed by his many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Norm also leaves behind a special friend of 38 years Lois Sibbald. Predeceased by stepson Ben Grundy (2018), parents Patrick and Georgette Gauthier (1983), mother-in-law Lois St.Louis (2015) and brother-in-law Robert Duplessis (2011). Norm worked at Welland Forge for 34 years and was an avid Montreal Canadians fan. Honouring Norm's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of his great and loving life at a later date. Donations in memory of Norm to Heart and Stroke Foundation, Welland SPCA or would be greatly appreciated by the family. A Beautiful Soul is never forgotten. Rest in Peace Lovey. For online condolences and donations please visit our website wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020