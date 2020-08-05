Norma Edythe Dalley, who died on July 27, 2020, regrettably fell a few months short of her life's last goal, which was to reach 100 years. This was one of the few things that fell short of satisfaction and all in all, she had a good life. Known then, as later, for her beautiful smile, she graduated from the Wellesley Hospital nursing school with a class that formed friendships for life. She worked as a pediatric nurse for many years before retiring to her beautiful historic house on Dorchester St. in Niagara-on-the-Lake and later to a charming garden flat on the other side of town. In both homes, there always were cats by her side. Active in the town, she was generous with her time and funds to the arts, and in particular to Shaw Festival and Theatre Beyond Words. She was also active in the IODE, a women's charitable organization. For amusement beyond Niagara, she sailed the world, cruising to every port by every suitable ship. Pre-deceased by her loving mother, Edith Mary Dalley, Norma was dutifully cared for in her last years by the staff at Lakeside Long-Term Care and Arcadia Home Care, to whom her friends owe their thanks. A grave-side service was held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery Thursday, July 30, 2020