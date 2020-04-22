Home

Norma Evelyn Baker

Norma Evelyn Baker Obituary
Baker, Norma Evelyn (nee Rowlands) Norma died on April 19 in her 100th year at the Lookout Ridge Retirement Community in Fonthill. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, George Baker and also by her siblings—brother Hartley and sisters Dorothy and Gwen. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara, and her son, Robert and his wife Vicki, and also by her grandchildren, Michael (Kay), Shelly, Barbara, Robert (Ashley) and Victor. Norma will be remembered fondly by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. The family appreciates the caring attentiveness of staff at Lookout Ridge and also those with the LHIN palliative care team. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Home in Ridgeway, Ontario. Interment at Kettleby Cemetery and a private, family gathering to celebrate Norma's life will be held at a future date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation, the Salvation Army or to the . Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsfuneralservices.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020
