It is with profound grief that the family announces the death of Norma Jean (Dawn) Barber at home in her 85th year. Mom was surrounded by her family and passed peacefully and calmly. Mom was predeceased by her loving husband Edward in September, 1995. Mom is also predeceased by her parents Bob and Mona Dawn, her siblings, Gerald, George, David and Bill Dawn. Left to remember mom with much love and sweet memories are her children Jess (Tamara Cunnington), Mary (Jim Leduc), Jo-Anne, Sandra (David Whiting), Karen (Rob Irvine), Ted (Carol Denstedt), Susan (Brant Haley), Peter (Mym Boutin), Jean (Rick Gagain). Also left to mourn is mom's brother Jack Dawn (Aunt Pat) of Wainfleet and dear friends Paul and Ruth Ellison. Also left to mourn are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom began her Alzheimer journey several years ago and suffered through a debilitating stroke along the way. A final stroke a few weeks ago left her weakened and her brave, courageous spirit finally succumbed. The family is eternally grateful to our elder sister Mary and her husband Jim who moved in with mom after her Alzheimer diagnosis so mom would not be alone. Mary became mom's primary caregiver, a role she took on without question or complaint (a role she vehemently denies she took for this purpose - maintaining it was what mom would have done for any of us!). But what a caregiver Mary was! Loving, kind, gentle and unfailing, Mary took care of mom and gave mom the ability to stay in her own home throughout mom's illness and eventual passing. Mary's siblings are so proud of her dedication and perseverance along a very difficult path. No one could have done more for mom!! At this time our family would like to acknowledge PSWs Wanda Hookimaw from Care Partners and Pat Dobat (ret). They loved mom and that showed through in their gentle, respectful treatment of her. Thank you, ladies, so much! To Jerica Montague and Sarah Lamarche thank you so very much for your help. The medical staff at Bingham Memorial Hospital and Kirkland and District Hospital cared for mom during her hospital stays and we thank them for the excellent care and attention mom received from them. Cremation has taken place. There will be no service (mom was a shy and reserved person). The family will hold a private ceremony in the spring or summer to celebrate mom's life. Donations in mom's memory can be made to the Bingham Memorial Hospital Rosedale Centre or the Ontario Heart and Stroke Society. Mom loved us all so completely, so fully, that we know her spirit will always be with us. We love you to the end of the universe and back And will miss you just as much Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Irvine & Irvine & Northern Crematorium, for information: 705-232-4006