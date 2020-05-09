Norma Jean UE COLEMAN
1921 - 2020
A lifelong resident of Niagara Falls, Norma Coleman (Smith) passed away peacefully in Orillia, Ontario on May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of James (1921-2011) for 65 years, loving mother of Joanne Arbour (Roger) and Donna Coleman, proud grandmother to Emma and Ava Sturm and Ross Arbour, and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Norma will be forever remembered for sharing her love of music. Thanks to the caring staff of Lundy Manor, and Atrium and Spencer House of Orillia. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society (Niagara) may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home 38 James Street Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
