Passed away suddenly at Ina Grafton Gage Village on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Norma was 79 and predeceased by her husband Bill Didemus (1988). Norma was born November 15, 1940 to Edward and Uraina Chamberlain and had 4 brothers. Survived by Earl (Joan) of St. Catharines. Predeceased by Ivan (Marnie), Ross (Shirley) of St. Catharines, Alan (Sonja) of St. Catharines (Eileen) of Tumbler Ridge, BC. Norma loved and enjoyed her 15 nieces and nephews and many great- nieces and nephews. Norma took on the role as a special mom to Susan Murray (John), and grandmother to Sonja and Owen Murray. Auntie will be greatly missed by them. Norma worked at St. Catharines General Hospital as the purchasing agent for 37 years. Norma was a dedicated member of Empress Rebekah Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and other sister lodges for 52 years. Norma was Secretary for the Rebekah Assembly of Ontario for 13 years and became Secretary Emeritis. Norma made many friends over the years and will be sadly missed by Wendy Caskenette (Gerry). Norma traveled to many interesting places with her friends. Norma was a lifelong member of St. Georges Anglican Church. Thank you to the staff of Tufford Manor and Ina Grafton for their amazing care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca. A celebration of life will be held at St. Georges Anglican Church, 83 Church St, St. Catharines, ON, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Camp Trillium or the Activation Department of Ina Grafton Gage Village.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 5, 2020
