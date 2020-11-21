Surrounded by the love of her family Norma passed away at home on November 19, 2020. She recently celebrated 60 years of marriage to her loving husband Jack. Cherished mother to Dave (Karen) and Jeff (Penny). Proud grandmother of Sabrina (Dave Reiter) and Olivia (Dan Clements). Sadly missed by siblings Colin (Margarite Botting) McKinnon, Geri (Neil) Coles and in-laws Bill (Betty) and Fred (Jackie) Shaw as well as sisters-in-law Laura Langelan and Shirley McKinnon. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and many friends, including special longtime friend Ruth Hall. Predeceased by her mother Mary Florida McKinnon, siblings Elda McKinnon, Joyce (Albert) Di Maurizio, Paul McKinnon and sister-in-law Betty (Bill) Conrick. Special thanks to Elizabeth, Diane, Tanya and Dr. Scher for their compassion and dignified care. Benner Funeral Services 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. A service to celebrate Norma's life will take place at McAffee Cemetery, Thompson Rd. and Niagara Blvd on Thursday, November 26 at 1 p.m. Covid-19 regulations will be in place, masks required and attendance taken. If you feel unwell, we ask you to consider supporting the family in a different manner. If so desired, donations to the Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.