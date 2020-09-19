1/1
Norma Terry
It is with love and understanding that we said good-bye to Norma Terry, our Mom/Grandma/Old Grandma on September 12, 2020, at the age of 87. She was reunited with her husband, Kenneth Terry, and their beloved dog Grinder. While cancer had weakened her body, it was a broken heart that took her away. Norma and Kenneth had been in each other's lives for 75 years - married for 67. It had been so very hard for her to say Good-bye. The final days together were spent by reminiscing wonderful stories of love, affection and vibrancy. She leaves behind a legacy of unequivocal love for her daughters Beverley (Larry) Brooks and Lorraine (Bob) Wilson. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Troy Wilson (Leslie),Brendan Brooks, Cari Wilson (Cam Hildebrandt) and Jera (Elliott) Skeoch. She will also be missed by her great-grandchildren Kennedy and Charley, Braxton and Kadyn, and Beau and Cruz. After retiring from being Executive Assistant at the Pelham Road Health Centre, Norma devoted her life to caring for her grandchildren, supporting all of their friends at Parnell, Dalewood School and Governor Simcoe....lunch, dinner, sleep-overs, advice, counseling, and sometimes a good talking to, and who could forget the 'truth' square. Norma loved life to the fullest and had no regrets. She was predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth Terry, her sister Sheila Peel, brother Alan Taft, parents Martha and William Taft and step father Fred Wilson. Norma extended her love and care to her many nieces and nephews, but especially Tracey Hussey and Tony Peel whom she raised as her own. Her many friends and neighbours will miss her wit, laughter and love. Her star shall ever shine brightly in the night sky. The family would like to extend with fondness their appreciation to Dr. Oleh Waler whom she hired many years ago and was confident enough to refer to him as her personal doctor; a role he took seriously, and also the caring staff in Emergency and those on 3B. Their empathy, kindness and patience will never be forgotten. In keeping with Norma's wishes, there will be a private family celebration. In view of these challenging times, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the Education Fund of Niagara. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 19, 2020.
