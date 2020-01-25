Home

Norman "Roy" BATEMAN

Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Leona for 70 years. Cherished father of Linda, Cathy, Norman, and Lori (William) McMahon. Dearly loved grandfather of Jamie and Robbie Hudson, Jeremy Pilette, Desmond, Richard, Cody, Joshua and Jennelle. Great-grandfather of Autumn, Christine, Karoline, Viktoria, Charlea, Declan and MacKenzie. Dearly loved brother of Yvonne (Dennis) Evans. Predeceased by his six siblings. Brother-in-law of John (Rae) Plowright, Florence (Roy) Soltes and Carol (Gerry) Ruttan. Family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. visiting on Monday, January 27, 2020 form 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A Private Family interment will take place at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens at a later date. In memory of Roy, donations to Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue or Longrun Thoroughbred Retirement Society would be appreciated by his family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020
