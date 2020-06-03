Peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by the love of his family, Norm passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in his 55th year. Norm will live on through his children Phil (Felecia), Brett (Mary), Peggy (Mike), Carrie, an Tashina (late Andrew). Adoring Poppie to 18 beautiful grandchildren, who certainly kept him busy. Loving brother to Kevin (Christa), Nancy (Mike), Jason (Angele) and Steve. he will be sadly missed by Bernadette, Bert, Kathy and Debbie, as well as many close friends and extended family. Pre deceased by his parents Fern and Lloyd and his siblings Scott and Peggy. Due to current restrictions set in place by our government regarding COVID-19, there will be a restricted visitation on Friday, June 5, 2020 during the day, at Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave, Fort Erie. If you would like to attend you must call Benner Funeral Services (905) 871-0444, to reserve a time slot. Only those who have made a reservation will be allowed entrance. A private family visitation and service will be held at later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Niagara General Hospital, ICU Unit. Online condolence and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 3, 2020.