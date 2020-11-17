1/1
Novajean JAMIESON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Novajean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, Novajean passed away at the Salvation Army Eventide Home, at the age of 80. Cherished mother of Shari (Jeff) Ball and loving Granny of Colin. She will be dearly missed by her brother-in-law John Oswald, niece Tammy (Steve) and their children: Kayleigh, Ryan, Matthew, and also by her nephew Jay (Roxanne) and their children JW and Willow. She was predeceased by her sister Linda Oswald (2019). Novajean was a long time teacher for the District School Board of Niagara, and spent many years teaching at Martha Cullimore Public School, in Niagara Falls. She was proud to be part of the Niagara Falls Music Theatre Society, which allowed her to be creative and share her talent with her local community. We will remember her as a quiet yet outgoing lady, who loved to travel the world, enjoying many trips through Africa and Europe. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to Major Renee and the team at Eventide Home for their compassionate care and support. In accordance with Novajean's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A Celebration of Novajean's life will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to get together. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be given to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Novajean's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved