Peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, Novajean passed away at the Salvation Army Eventide Home, at the age of 80. Cherished mother of Shari (Jeff) Ball and loving Granny of Colin. She will be dearly missed by her brother-in-law John Oswald, niece Tammy (Steve) and their children: Kayleigh, Ryan, Matthew, and also by her nephew Jay (Roxanne) and their children JW and Willow. She was predeceased by her sister Linda Oswald (2019). Novajean was a long time teacher for the District School Board of Niagara, and spent many years teaching at Martha Cullimore Public School, in Niagara Falls. She was proud to be part of the Niagara Falls Music Theatre Society, which allowed her to be creative and share her talent with her local community. We will remember her as a quiet yet outgoing lady, who loved to travel the world, enjoying many trips through Africa and Europe. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to Major Renee and the team at Eventide Home for their compassionate care and support. In accordance with Novajean's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A Celebration of Novajean's life will be held at a later date, when it is safe for family and friends to get together. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be given to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be shared on Novajean's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
