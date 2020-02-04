Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Resources
More Obituaries for Novella Frassetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Novella Frassetto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Novella Frassetto Obituary
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Rapelje Logde on Monday, February 3, 2020 in her 97th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bonfiglio of 57 years. Devoted father of Joanne McCarthy (Jim), Mary Ellen Frassetto and Luigi Frassetto (Sonia). Cherished grandfather of Novella Piovesan, Daniel and Michael Frassetto, Sara Nguyen and Matthew Billings. Loving sister of Irene Vidotto. Predeceased by her sister Maria and brother and sisters in Italy. The family will receive their friends at J. J. PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE 19 Young Street, Welland on Wednesday from 6-8pm where a Vigil will be held at 6 o'clock. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Kevin's Roman Catholic Church on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Rite of Committal in Holy Cross Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Rapelje Lodge. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Novella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -