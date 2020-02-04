|
|
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Rapelje Logde on Monday, February 3, 2020 in her 97th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bonfiglio of 57 years. Devoted father of Joanne McCarthy (Jim), Mary Ellen Frassetto and Luigi Frassetto (Sonia). Cherished grandfather of Novella Piovesan, Daniel and Michael Frassetto, Sara Nguyen and Matthew Billings. Loving sister of Irene Vidotto. Predeceased by her sister Maria and brother and sisters in Italy. The family will receive their friends at J. J. PATTERSON & SONS FUNERAL RESIDENCE 19 Young Street, Welland on Wednesday from 6-8pm where a Vigil will be held at 6 o'clock. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Kevin's Roman Catholic Church on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Rite of Committal in Holy Cross Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Rapelje Lodge. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020