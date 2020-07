On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Nunzia peacefully passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 87. Predeceased by her loving husband Francesco. Loving mother of Luciano, Anna (Giovanni) Molica-Lazzaro, Vince (Teresa), Calogero, Michael and Assunta (Jerry) Maloney. Much loved Nonna of all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of Piero Costa and Sara Maida. Nunzia will be missed by friends and family here and in Palermo, Sicily.