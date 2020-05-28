It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Octavio Setacci in his 62nd year on May 24, 2020 in Niagara Falls. Loving Dad to Michael and Lauren. Loving Husband of Carol (nee Luchowski) for 34 years. Octavio is survived by Mother Concetta, Brother Tony (Roseanne), Sister Julia (Mark) DeJames, Brother Carmen (Lori), and Sister Cathy (Gaetan) Drapeau. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Octavio will be sorely missed by his cousins Stefano Setacci and Nicola Tatone as well as many cousins, colleagues and friends. Octavio is pre-deceased by his Father Donato. Octavio is a First-Class Power Engineer and worked at the Paper Mill for 39 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and greatly enjoyed the quiet and serenity up north. Octavio loved to mentor his family and pass on his knowledge and skills. At family gatherings he would entertain us with his accordion and stories of our family's culture and heritage. Octavio embodied what a Husband, Father, Brother and Son should be. A Private service and Liturgy will be held at the Bocchinfuso Funeral Home, 2 Regent Street, Thorold. Private Right of Committal will take place at Lakeview Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.bocchinfusofh.com. To plant a tree in honour of Octavio Setacci please visit Tribute Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 28, 2020.