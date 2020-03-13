|
In loving memory of a precious husband, Dad, and Nonno who sadly passed away two years ago today, March 13, 2018. A heart of gold stopped beating, two smiling eyes at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. They say memories are golden, well, maybe that is true. But we never wanted memories, we only wanted you. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love could have saved you, you never would have died. If we could have one lifetime wish, a wish that could come true, we would pray to Jesus with all our hearts for yesterday and you. Loving you always, forgetting you never. Diana, David, Paula and families.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 13, 2020