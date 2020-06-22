of Port Colborne Victor B. LOCHHEAD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share of's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at the Welland County General Hospital on Friday, June 19, 2020 in his 86th year. Loving husband of Lois for 64 years, loving father of Michael (Terry) Lochhead, Pamela Lochhead, Connie (Scott) Tompkins, devoted gramps of Cheryl (Mat) Metcalf, Allison (Curt) Lochhead-Marshall, dear great-papa of Charlotte Metcalf, Bridget Metcalf and Autumn Lochhead-Marshall, his three sweethearts who always put a smile on his face, brother-in-law of Helen Lochhead and Betty-Ann Lochhead, Ed and Bev Kowalski, Ken and Barb Lindsey. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Victor was predeceased by his parents Stuart and Vida Lochhead, and his brothers Bill, Doug, Fred and Ed and his sister Betty Brown. He worked at Ace Roofing as well as at Canadian Tire for 40 years and was well known as Vic from Canadian Tire. As you all know, Vic was an avid Red Sox fan, horse racetrack lover and an all-round humourous man. He loved his garage with all of his Red Sox memorabilia and the memories of the many family gatherings that were held there. Cremation has taken place. Due to current Government COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Lofthouse officiating. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association. Online guest register, condolences and live funeral webcast are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved