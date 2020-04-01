|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Woodlands of Sunset, at 100 years of age. Loving mother of George (Gabriele). Devoted grandmother of Matthew and Christina (David) and great-grandmother of FaithAnn and Lydia. Olga will be lovingly missed and remembered by her family and friends. Private family service was held on Saturday, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mrs. Klymenko may be made to St. Michael The Archangel Ukrainian Church. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020