Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olga KLYMENKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga KLYMENKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga KLYMENKO Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Woodlands of Sunset, at 100 years of age. Loving mother of George (Gabriele). Devoted grandmother of Matthew and Christina (David) and great-grandmother of FaithAnn and Lydia. Olga will be lovingly missed and remembered by her family and friends. Private family service was held on Saturday, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mrs. Klymenko may be made to St. Michael The Archangel Ukrainian Church. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -