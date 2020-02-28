Home

Olga Kopinak Obituary
Olga Kopinak (nee Syrotuik) passed away in her sleep on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Northland Pointe in her 99th year. She was happy and very ready to begin her new life. She leaves behind her two daughters, Kathryn and Peggy (Brian), her two grandsons, Tom and Bradley (Hope) and her two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Henry, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Henry in 2003, her brothers and sisters, Peter, John, Mary, Annie, Stella and Amelia and her nine brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law. Olga was born in Thorold on September 21, 1921. She moved to Port Colborne after her marriage to Henry in 1946. She enjoyed making her home on Coronation Drive, taking care of her family, travelling with Henry all over the world and being active in the church during her lifetime. Olga's family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. in the Davidson Chapel with Rev. Adam Bartha officiating. Burial will follow at Overholt Cemetery. Many thanks to Dr. Daniel, Kathy his assistant and all the staff at Northland Pointe for making her last few years and especially her last week comfortable. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Olga's memory to the Ladies Auxiliary of Northland Pointe. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 28, 2020
