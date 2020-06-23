The family is saddened to say that Olga Kozak-Lofthouse has passed away at a youthful 97, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Olga was owner of OK Tailors and lived at the Grantham Ave Apartments for decades. She was active in the Ukrainian community and cooked for the St. George's Church hall. Olga will be missed by all. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a drive-through visitation will take place from 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara Street, St. Catharines. A private family service will take place, followed by cremation. The funeral home staff will be available in the parking lot to guide you through the process. For full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please refer to www.butlernaigara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.