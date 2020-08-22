YOUNG, Olga Mary-Ann - Peacefully on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Robert Young. Loving mother of William (late Mary) and Roberta. Cherished grandmother of Cory, Crystal, Jason and Ashley and great grandmother of Ivan, Daryn and Nora. Will be missed by her many nieces and nephews in Ontario and Belgium. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
