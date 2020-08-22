1/1
Olga Mary-Ann YOUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG, Olga Mary-Ann - Peacefully on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Robert Young. Loving mother of William (late Mary) and Roberta. Cherished grandmother of Cory, Crystal, Jason and Ashley and great grandmother of Ivan, Daryn and Nora. Will be missed by her many nieces and nephews in Ontario and Belgium. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Bob and family.
Olga will be missed.
Lois Boutin and family
Lois Boutin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved