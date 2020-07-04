1/
Olive Ivy (Barker) WILSON
Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital in St. Catharines on June 30, 2020 in her 88th year. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ron of 63 years and nephew Glenn Wilson and great-nephew Jack. Great-niece Johanna Wilson, niece Paula Ratkovsky, great-nephew Adam Ratkovsky, niece Jennifer Wilson, and great-nephew Philip, and great-niece Megan, nephew Denis and niece Darlene Byford, brother-in-law John "Bud" Wilson, and sister-in-law Carolyn Wilson, and niece Jeanie Wilson, and great-nieces Tina and Cassie. Predeceased by her brother-in-law Basil Wilson, sister-in-law Betty Byford and brother-in-law Howard Byford. Cremation with a private graveside will take place. Donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
