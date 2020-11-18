Passed away peacefully at home with her loving son Mark at her side on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 76. Predeceased by her parents Clair and Nellie (Helman) McCracken. Beloved wife of Tony Potter for 41 years. Loving Mother of Mark (Rosie) Federinko, Jeff (Tammy) Federinko, Dottie (Tom) Caplan and Lisa (Greg) Slade. Cherished and loving Nanna of Karenza Mae, Keira, the late Brianna Francesca (2000), Jeff Jr., Aaron, the late Ryan (2011), Sarah, Tyler, Haley, Ryan, Amanda and Drew. Dear sister of Elcy (Delbert) Frailey, Rodney (Mary) McCracken and Roger (Sheila) McCracken and sister-in-law of Ron (Paula) Potter, Rose, Janet and Nancy McCracken. Predeceased by her siblings Elizabeth Ruffner, Margaret Nyland, Dorothy Jane McCracken, Robert McCracken, Ruth Mitchell, William McCracken, Tom McCracken and Harry McCracken. Respectfully remembered by Michelle Stalder, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Under current pandemic conditions, guests are limited in numbers at visitations, funerals and burials. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. For the following visitation times, relatives and friends who wish to attend must RSVP online at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/olive-potter/4428350/index.php
Available times are on Saturday, November 21, at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, between 12pm to 1:45pm. A private service with interment will follow. (Visit thebao.ca
or call funeral home for further information). As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Heart Niagara or Walker Family Cancer Centre. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com