It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear aunt on June 7, 2020 at the Port Colborne Hospital at the age of 86. Predeceased by her parents Ildège and Rachelle (nee Marion), along with her nine brothers Jean, Moril, Isidore, Omer, Arsène, Donat, Roland, Armand and Henri and her one surviving sister Annette Robitaille. She was extremely devoted of taking care of her parents and two brothers as well as her only sister Annette. She leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Tante Olive will dearly be missed by our children and grandchildren. Olive was a primary teacher and taught for the French Public School Board retiring after thirty six years. She was also a member and executive at the Centre Des Aînés Francophone de Port Colborne. She will always remain in our hearts as being a caring, unselfish and a generous soul. She loved reading, playing cards, music, knitting and found it so relaxing at cottages and at our trailer. We were all blessed to have this wonderful person in our lives. The family extends sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Villa De Rose for their wonderful care. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. To view the service a link will be made available on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Olive Robitaille Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Centre Des Aînés Francophone de Port Colborne (French Golden Age Club) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 10, 2020.