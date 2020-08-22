Passed away peacefully at the Grandview Lodge on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Phyllis for 74 years. Loving father of Roy (Linda) Marr, Pat (Rick) Inglis and Robert (Sandi) Marr. Cherished grandmother of Jodi (Brandon) Anderson, Erin (Ben) Vedder, Nicole (Will) Dykstra, Rodney (Stephanie) Inglis, Jessica (Brian) Nuxoll, Matthew (Julienne) Marr, and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Grace, Carol, Sylvia, Jean and Joyce. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters. Oliver will be remembered by his church family at Wainfleet Be In Christ Church. Oliver was a mechanic on heavy equipment for R. E. Law Crushed Stone for many years and a hobby farmer raising a few beef, pigs & sheep & enjoying his many farm cats. The family would like to thank the staff at Grandview Lodge- Creekview for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Sunday August 23rd from 2-4 and 6-8. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service and interment will be held. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or The Grandview Lodge Resident Fund would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca
.