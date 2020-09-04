1/
Otto Pardy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital (Woollcott Wing) early in the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in his 89th year. Loving father of Grace Pardy (Ted Arnason) and Greg Pardy (Rebecca Pardy). Loving partner of Annelore McCaskill for almost forty years. Cherished grandfather of Stuart, Brooke, Scott, Christina, Leah-Joy, Stephen, and Aaron. Born in Vienna, Austria on December 16, 1930, Otto apprenticed and subsequently became a pastry chef. He later made his way to Canada, arriving on the shores of Halifax, Nova Scotia during a fierce snowstorm, in the early 1950s. Otto tirelessly worked a variety of jobs in both Canada and the United States in the years to follow, to raise the living standard of his family. Otto instilled a strong work ethic in his children, and the importance of saving for a rainy day. His counsel to his children—especially during periods of hardship, will forever be remembered. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Welland Hospital for their care and compassion in Otto's last days. Family and friends will be received at PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham St, Fonthill on Saturday, September 5th at 11 am for a Celebration of Life. As per the current regulations, we ask that those attending wear a face covering. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved