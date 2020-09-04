Otto Pardy

Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital (Woollcott Wing) early in the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in his 89th year. Loving father of Grace Pardy (Ted Arnason) and Greg Pardy (Rebecca Pardy). Loving partner of Annelore McCaskill for almost forty years. Cherished grandfather of Stuart, Brooke, Scott, Christina, Leah-Joy, Stephen, and Aaron. Born in Vienna, Austria on December 16, 1930, Otto apprenticed and subsequently became a pastry chef. He later made his way to Canada, arriving on the shores of Halifax, Nova Scotia during a fierce snowstorm, in the early 1950s. Otto tirelessly worked a variety of jobs in both Canada and the United States in the years to follow, to raise the living standard of his family. Otto instilled a strong work ethic in his children, and the importance of saving for a rainy day. His counsel to his children—especially during periods of hardship, will forever be remembered. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Welland Hospital for their care and compassion in Otto's last days. Family and friends will be received at PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham St, Fonthill on Saturday, September 5th at 11 am for a Celebration of Life. As per the current regulations, we ask that those attending wear a face covering. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca