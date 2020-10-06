Otto WOLFF

Age 90, died peacefully on October 5, 2020 at St. Catharines, General Hospital. Otto was born in Germany on June 1, 1930 to Rudolf and Emilee Wolff, and immigrated to Canada in 1953. Otto was predeceased by Hildegard, his wife of 48 years. He is survived by his brother Erich, sister Hildegard, his children Gary, Leonard, David, and Colin, their spouses, and nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Otto enjoyed a full and rewarding life and career, including many retirement years spent taking care of the house he built, with family nearby. A very special thanks goes out to Sandy and team from EnCompass Home Care Solutions for enabling Otto to remain living safely and comfortably in his home. A private family graveside service will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
