Owen left us far too soon at the age of 16. Owen was well known for always being there for his family and friends. He will also be remembered for his sense of humour, his loyalty and his kind heart. Owen is described as a friend who could be counted on to be there through thick or thin and with jokes to lift spirits. Owen had an inherent mechanical ability and could fix any motor. He surprised his mother by repairing their broken lawnmower when he was only seven years old and by the age of eight was collecting broken down lawn mowers, repairing them and then reselling them. He was deeply interested in cars, motorcycles and essentially anything mechanical. Owen is survived by his mother, Lorraine McGratten-Saldivia, step-father, Claudio Saldivia, little sisters, Andrea and Amelia, maternal grandparents, Erin Staples and Wayne McQueen, Victor and Antonia Saldivia, great-grandmother, Betty Skelly and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Owen is also survived by his father, Nicholas Serieska, little sister, Rylie-Ann, paternal grandparents, Nicholas Sr. and Cheryl Serieska & Anna and Dean Baker. Owen is predeceased by his grandfather, Bob McGratten, who was not only his grandpa but also his best buddy. Owen will be missed by his entire family. Owen, we take solace in knowing that you're with grandpa Bob now. We love you so much. This is not goodbye but until we meet again. Until then, we'll carry you in our hearts and in our memories. There will be a private family service held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To view the funeral service, click on the "Webcast" tab on Owen's condolence page. Cremation will follow. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the George Hull Centre for Children and Families or the Kinark Child and Family Services. Online guest register, condolences and funeral service webcast are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020