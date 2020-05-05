Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend to Frances (nee Gallipoli), dear dad to Joseph Alexander, Anna Maria (Cosimo), and loving 'Gramps' to Bobby, Justin Natasha and Samantha. 'Rino' will be sadly missed by his long time friend Tony Longo, and his Monday morning 'Tim's buddy' Tony Astolfo. Born in Minturno Italy, Rino immigrated to Canada in the 1950's. He mastered his trade as an electrician with pride. As an active member of IBEW Local 303, Rino served not only as a master electrician, but also as a long standing administrator for the Local's Health and Welfare committee. Rino will be remembered for his love of good food (best cook in the house!), his love of gardening, and his attention to detail on any project large or small. Special thanks to the 4th floor staff at Welland General Hospital and Dr Janusz Aleksiejuk, for their compassionate care. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Palmerino Conte may be made to Parkinson Canada. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca. As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 5, 2020.