|
|
1974-2020 Peacefully on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at St. Catharines General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by love. Pam, devoted mother of Griffin and Julia Michaud. Lovingly remembered by her partner Paul Heine, her parents Pat and Vic Cicci, Shawn Michaud, her sister Jill Cicci and her niece and nephews Emily, Dylan (Jannea) and Connor Groat. Pam was the proud owner of Gwen's Teas for the past seven years, receiving recognition as the YWCA person of the month. She regularly contributed gift baskets for local charities. She was a strong believer in community and supporting local. The family appreciates all the support of her friends, especially RJ, Amy and Melanie. The family will receive relatives and friends at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346) on Monday, January 27th from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A Celebration of Pam's life will be held at St. George's Anglican Church, 83 Church St., on Tuesday, January 28th at 11am, the family will receive friends from 10am at the church. Cremation has taken place. If so desired, donations made to Bethlehem Projects or St. George's Breakfast Program would be appreciated by her family. On-line tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020