Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of 56 years to Flora (nee Coren). Loving father of Angela (Tony) Arcuri and Amiel (Linda) Chios. Proud Papou to Patricia (Jordan), Gabriel, Alexa, Peter and Jack. Cherished great-grandfather to Madison. Peter was the eldest brother to Dina (Chris), Anna (Larry), Nick (Helen), George (the late Theoni), Katerina (Gus), Steve (Vasso) and John (Maria). Also fondly remembered by all his nieces and nephews. Peter immigrated to Alberta, Canada from Greece in 1961, where he met his wife Flora. Shortly after, they moved to St. Catharines and raised their family. Peter was a long-time parishioner of the St. Katharine Greek Orthodox Church. He was a proud member of the Greek Community, often volunteering at community events. He loved his time with all of his friends, and most of all, Papou loved his time with Flora, his children and grandchildren. He cherished all the special memories he shared with his brothers and sisters. Although they lived afar their bond was so close. Family was everything to Peter. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at the NHS-St. Catharines Dialysis Unit for their years of care and compassion. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A private family service will take place. A memorial for all family and friends to celebrate Peter's life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to NHS-Foundation (Kidney Care Unit) and to the St. Katharine Greek Orthodox Church. Guests are welcome to view a live streaming of the funeral on the St. Katharine Greek Orthodox Church Website/Facebook Page on Monday, June 1st at 12 p.m. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
