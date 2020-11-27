LIOCE, Paolina (nee Guerrieri) - Passed away suddenly at her residence on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe 'Joseph' Lioce (2017) and loving mother of Joanne (Enrico) DiRisio, Tony (Cindy) Lioce, Mary Paolone and Anna Lioce. Cherished Nanna of Adrianna (Frank) Ungaro, Enrico DiRisio Jr., Austina (Dustin) Koffler, Daniel Lioce-Dubblestein, Alex Lioce, Joseph Lioce, Paolina Lioce, Christopher Lioce and Catherine Lioce and great-Nanna of Margot Ungaro and Marvelle Koffler. She will be dearly missed by her brother Gino (Sara) Guerrieri, sister-in-law Antoinnette Guerrieri and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Vittorio Guerrieri. The joy of her life were her children and grandchildren. A Funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday at St. Ann's Church, with the Rite of Committal following at Fairview Cemetery, where she was reunited with her loving husband. In memory of Mrs. Lioce, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara or St. Ann's Church, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com