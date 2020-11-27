1/1
Paolina (Guerrieri) LIOCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paolina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIOCE, Paolina (nee Guerrieri) - Passed away suddenly at her residence on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe 'Joseph' Lioce (2017) and loving mother of Joanne (Enrico) DiRisio, Tony (Cindy) Lioce, Mary Paolone and Anna Lioce. Cherished Nanna of Adrianna (Frank) Ungaro, Enrico DiRisio Jr., Austina (Dustin) Koffler, Daniel Lioce-Dubblestein, Alex Lioce, Joseph Lioce, Paolina Lioce, Christopher Lioce and Catherine Lioce and great-Nanna of Margot Ungaro and Marvelle Koffler. She will be dearly missed by her brother Gino (Sara) Guerrieri, sister-in-law Antoinnette Guerrieri and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Vittorio Guerrieri. The joy of her life were her children and grandchildren. A Funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday at St. Ann's Church, with the Rite of Committal following at Fairview Cemetery, where she was reunited with her loving husband. In memory of Mrs. Lioce, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara or St. Ann's Church, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved