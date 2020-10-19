It is with heavy hearts that the Aleo family announces the passing of Carmel on Monday October 12, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 93rd year. She is now reunited with her husband, Paul. Cherished mother to Paul, Rick, Peter (Angie), late Michael, Mark and David. Devoted grandmother to Rachel (Frank), Lisa (Mike), Paul, late Mary, Peter, Lindsay, Tania, and Amie. Great Grandmother to Tay, Jaxon, Katherine, Christina and Aryana. Carmel will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Mary (late Frank) Ferro, late Sonny (Angelo) (Anne) Pasco, and Norma (Phil) Mazzone. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carmel was dedicated to her family, loved Sunday family dinners and was strong and independent right up until her passing. She will forever hold a special place in our hearts. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Doctors, nurses and staff at the Greater Niagara General Hospital for all their care and compassion. The Aleo family is limited in the receiving of guests at the funeral home and cemetery due to COVID-19. A private family service has taken place at Pleasantview Funeral Home (905-892-1699) with interment at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations in Carmel's honour may be made to Greater Niagara General Hospital. Share your memories, condolences and photos online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca