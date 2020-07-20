Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 87 at the Henley House. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni Bianconi (2007). Loving mother to Teresa (Domenico) Cristofano and Elizabeth (Frank) Fabiano. Cherished Nonna to Romina (Yoandry) Bernal, Franco Cristofano, Daniella (Chris) Andrew, Mark (Alyssa) Fabiano and precious bisnonna to Soraya Felice. Much loved sister of the late Benito (Giovanna) Marconi and Lilia (the late Giuseppe) Passero. Predeceased by her parents Egidio and Teresa Marconi and her siblings, Desma (Primo) Canzonetta and Damia (Giulio) Pecci. She will be sadly missed by her extended family in Italy and by many nieces, nephews and friends. Pasqualina worked at Beaver Foods (Ridley College) for 25 years. She had a passion for cooking and knitting, but most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren, those endless summers of going to McDonalds were a highlight for her. A big thank you to the staff at The Henley House for taking such good care of our Mom over the last 7 1/2 years. She will be terribly missed by all of us, until we meet again. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Tuesday, July 21 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church, 272 Vine St., St. Catharines on Wednesday, July 22 at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or the Juravinski Cancer Centre. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Cemetery attendance is limited to 50 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com